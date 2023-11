The world renowned Budweiser Clydesdales are set to participate in the Very Merry Marion

Holiday Parade in Illinois. The majestic horses, stationed at the Marion Pavilion for a week, can

be seen at various locations this week. On Wednesday, there’s a stable viewing from 10 a.m. to

4 p.m. at The Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Dr., Marion, Ill. You can catch them in action at the Holiday

parade on Sunday in Downtown Marion.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!