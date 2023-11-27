Cape Girardeau Fire Department is reporting a residential structure fire on William St. Saturday afternoon
Cape Girardeau Fire Department is reporting a residential structure fire on William St. Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival units reported a 1 ½ story medium size residential house with smoke showing from the roof line. The fire was located in the kitchen on the first floor. Fire personnel were on scene for approx… 1 hour. The fire is considered accidental by Cape Girardeau Fire Department with a 40 thousand dollars in structural damages to the residence.