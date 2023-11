Earth Wind & Fire and Chicago are bringing the Heart and Soul Tour 2024 to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 10th as part of the Allegiant Allways concert series. Tickets on-sale now or you can win your way in with Real Talk With Riggin on KZIM KSIM!

