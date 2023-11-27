Educator accused of having contact with a student appeared in court

The former southeast Missouri educator accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student appeared in a Scott County courtroom last week. Official records indicate that 27-year-old Kristin Kirker waived the preliminary hearing, and the case against her will move forward to circuit court. The former teacher’s aide at the Kelly School District pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of sexual contact with a student. She’s scheduled to be back in court January 11 for an arraignment.

