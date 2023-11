Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in the state harvested almost 194 thousand deer during the November portion of firearm season. Officials say 105,614 of deer harvested were antlered bucks, 16,081 were button bucks and 71,974 were does. The department says the harvest total was 3 percent lower than the year before and 2 percent higher than the previous five-year average.

