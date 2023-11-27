Missouri deer hunting seasons are underway. Missouri’s new chronic wasting disease firearms season ran through yesterday in CWD Management Zone counties, which includes about half of the state. Macon County Conservation Agent Jared Kelly says the season helps to keep the deer population at a stable level in this zone and prevent the further spread the deadly deer disease…

Another deer hunting season for Missouri children 15 years and younger ran through yesterday. Archery deer hunting is still underway through January 15.