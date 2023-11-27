The man charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Sikeston pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. 19-year-old Dazarrion Easton entered the plea during his arraignment hearing last week. Prosecutors say Easton is charged with first-degree murder and other felony charges after he allegedly shot and killed 40-year-old Anthony Evans at a home on November 12. He’s currently being held at the Scott County Jail without bond. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

