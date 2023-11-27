Two separate shooting incidents are under investigation in Cape. The first investigation began around 1 a.m. last Sunday when an officer patrolling the 700 block of Broadway Street noticed a large group of people running. Police said the officer found evidence of shots fired. No injuries or property damage was reported, but this was not the case for the second investigation. Officers talked with a victim and learned he had a graze wound on his leg from what appeared to be from a bullet. If you know something, please call Cape Girardeau Police.

