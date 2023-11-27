Water is safe to drink and use normally in the City of Cape Girardeau. The Nov. 22 boil water advisory issued through Nov. 24 for part of the city has expired following safe and clean lab tests. A water main broke on North Sprigg Wednesday resulting in lower water pressure in the area. When pressure drops below 20 pounds psi, public water services must issue a boil water advisory in an abundance of caution. Once lab tests confirm the low-pressure event did not impact water quality, the advisory was allowed to expire.

