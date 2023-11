Larry Williams from Carbondale, IL. faces charges of unlawful use or possession of a firearm by a felon after allegedly pointing a gun at and threatening to harm an individual during a Thanksgiving dispute. Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on East Sycamore Street on Thursday afternoon. Williams was apprehended, the gun was recovered, and he was subsequently taken to the Jackson County Jail.

