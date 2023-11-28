Mount Vernon IL. police recently conducted compliance checks across Jefferson County, resulting in citations for several individuals. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old, under police supervision, attempted to purchase alcohol at various businesses. Out of eight locations checked, seven sold alcohol to the underage agent. Violations within city limits were cited under city ordinance. A report detailing the infractions will be submitted to the city liquor commissioner for potential action against the businesses liquor licenses.

