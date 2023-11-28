demolition of the old U.S. 60 bridge

The scheduled demolition of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge is slated for Thursday morning. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that traffic on the new bridge will be stopped at 8:30 in the morning, with the explosive demolition set for 9 a.m. Final plans for the demolition were discussed yesterday afternoon in a meeting involving KYTC members, the contractor, a demolition contractor, Livingston County Emergency Management, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!