demolition of the old U.S. 60 bridge
The scheduled demolition of the old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge is slated for Thursday morning. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that traffic on the new bridge will be stopped at 8:30 in the morning, with the explosive demolition set for 9 a.m. Final plans for the demolition were discussed yesterday afternoon in a meeting involving KYTC members, the contractor, a demolition contractor, Livingston County Emergency Management, and the U.S. Coast Guard.