 John J. Pershing VA Medical Center needs drivers

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, in collaboration with the Disabled American Veterans, provides transportation for Veterans to medical appointments across southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas. While the program is crucial for many Veterans, additional volunteer drivers are required in certain locations to meet all needs. Those interested in becoming volunteer drivers are urged to contact any of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s community-based outpatient clinics.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!