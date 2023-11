Over this year’s Thanksgiving holiday period, spanning from Wednesday to Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that four individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes. Fortunately, there were no reported boating incidents or drownings. Troopers recorded the following traffic statistics during the holiday counting period: 431 crashes, 138 injuries, 4 fatalities, 103 DWIs, and 10 drug-related arrests.

