Cape Girardeau Police are currently investigating a shooting incident on Independence Street. Around 5 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a weapon violation. Evidence of gunfire, including bullet holes in a home, was discovered by the police. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

