The University of Missouri system faces a lawsuit from two transgender boys challenging its discontinuation of gender-changing treatments, following the enactment of a state law prohibiting such care for children under 18. In August, MU Health opted to cease offering treatments even to existing patients. The unnamed plaintiffs, one of whom is a 17, are taking legal action against this decision.

