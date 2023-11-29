Cape Girardeau police responded to a stabbing Monday

Monday afternoon, Cape Girardeau police responded to a stabbing, resulting in charges against Dequilla Williams. She faces felony domestic assault in the second degree and felony armed criminal action, with a current $25,000 cash-only bond. The incident occurred on North Frederick Street, for a male with a stab wound. Investigation revealed the victim was stabbed in the back during a home fight, and Williams admitted to the act during an argument.

