Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt has yielded the harvest of nineteen deer to date. Officer Ty Metzger from the Cape Girardeau Police Department reported that, as of the end of the third period, 16 does and three bucks have been harvested. Two more hunting periods remain, with the hunt coming to an end in just over 3 weeks from now, on Friday December 22.

