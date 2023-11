Clayton Anderson from Cape Girardeau faces charges of misdemeanor second-degree property damage and second-degree trespass for attempting to break into a home. Responding to a report on N. Ellis around 11 o’clock Monday morning, Cape Girardeau police found Anderson knocking on the door, beating it with his fist, kicking it, and yelling at the victim inside. He was booked on a $2,500 cash-only bond.

