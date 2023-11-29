Missouri State Highway Patrol has released an Endangered Person Advisory for Caylee Jean Foster, a 16-year-old missing from Poplar Bluff since September 20. Last seen at Wallace Street, she was dropped off at Bacon Park and hasn’t been heard from since. Foster is 5’5″, 130 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a nose ring, and glasses. She wore a beige Playboy Bunny shirt, plaid black pajama bottoms, and sandals. To report what you know, contact 911 or the Butler County Sheriff’s Department ( 573-785-8444 )

