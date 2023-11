Southeast Missouri State University is celebrating the opening of its Transfer Center with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. It will happen at the Office of Admissions in Academic Hall. The facility is to assist incoming students with the transfer process to SEMO. Everyone is welcome to attend this event.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!