The Holiday Open House in downtown Cape Girardeau spans two days on December 1 and 2, starting at 5 p.m. Friday features live mannequins at Pastimes Antiques, a hot chocolate bar at Socials Cafe, and Christmas carols by Alma Schrader Elementary School students. On Saturday, a holiday bazaar, artisan market on Frederick Street, and children’s activities with Discovery Playhouse at the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree in the Vasterling Suites courtyard, where photo ops with Santa will be available.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!