As temperatures drop and winter settles in, organizations like the United Way of Southeast Missouri are urgently seeking overnight shelter for the homeless. In light of this, the United Way is hosting a virtual meeting tomorrow at noon, to gather ideas from the community. Despite unsuccessful attempts to secure funding from the Cape Girardeau City Council, the group remains committed to finding a potentially life-saving solution for the homeless population.

