Approximately 50,000 healthcare workers in Illinois are expressing dissatisfaction with their wages and are urging the governor to address the issue. A union representing these workers is advocating for better pay and a clear path to retirement, taking their concerns across the state. They recently held a rally in Carbondale, emphasizing the financial challenges faced by healthcare, child care, home care, and nursing home workers who are part of the Service Employees International Union. The workers argue that their current pay makes it difficult to cover their living expenses.

