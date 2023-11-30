Arrest made in reference to a male subject unresponsive on the ground
On November 25, 2023, at about 7:00 p.m. officers with the Cape Girardeau Police
Department responded to the 300-Block of N. Spring Street in reference to a male
subject unresponsive on the ground.
Officers arrived on scene along with medical personnel and began treating the male
subject for what appeared to be serious and life threatening injuries. The victim was
transported to a local hospital for treatment and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital.
Throughout the course of the investigation, Detectives learned the victim had injuries
consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
On November 29, 2023, Detectives located and arrested Cynthia Perry (45) of Frohna
for her involvement with this incident.
Perry was formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office for
class D felony of domestic assault in the second degree and felony armed criminal
action. Perry is currently being held on a $250,000 cash only bond.