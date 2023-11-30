Arrest made in reference to a male subject unresponsive on the ground

On November 25, 2023, at about 7:00 p.m. officers with the Cape Girardeau Police

Department responded to the 300-Block of N. Spring Street in reference to a male

subject unresponsive on the ground.

Officers arrived on scene along with medical personnel and began treating the male

subject for what appeared to be serious and life threatening injuries. The victim was

transported to a local hospital for treatment and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Detectives learned the victim had injuries

consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

On November 29, 2023, Detectives located and arrested Cynthia Perry (45) of Frohna

for her involvement with this incident.

Perry was formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office for

class D felony of domestic assault in the second degree and felony armed criminal

action. Perry is currently being held on a $250,000 cash only bond.

