Cape Girardeau Police Department officers were dispatched to Hackberry Street following reports of shots fired. Arrest made
On November 1st, Cape Girardeau Police Department officers were dispatched to Hackberry Street following reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect had tried to forcibly enter a residence and had fired a gun at the door before fleeing. The identified suspect, Bryan Depree of Cape Girardeau, was apprehended on Tuesday. He now faces charges, including a class B felony for first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and multiple other offenses.