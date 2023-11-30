The traditional, Light Up Sikeston with the Hope of Jesus, is back to illuminate winter nights throughout December on North Ingram Road. Following the lighting ceremony on November 25, the self-guided drive-through experience features a 96-foot lighted tunnel and a 30-foot Christmas tree. Nearly a hundred businesses and organizations are participating this year, drawing visitors from Illinois, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The trail is estimated to attract up to 15,000 cars during the month.

