Overcoming the challenges of job hunting without transportation, a new initiative in Cape Girardeau seeks to address the issue. United Way of Southeast Missouri, in collaboration with the Cape Girardeau Transit Authority, has launched “United We Work” to provide free rides to and from work for those facing transportation shortfalls. The project aims to benefit both employees and local businesses, acknowledging the impact of transportation issues on employment.

