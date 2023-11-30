Perryville Area Career and Technology Center students restored military Jeep

Students from the Perryville Area Career and Technology Center will hand over the keys to a restored military Jeep to be permanently showcased at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. The public event is set for 1 in the afternoon next Friday, December 8th. It will take place at the Veterans Memorial in Perryville. The automotive collision repair technology program, led by Instructor Carl Burr, initiated the restoration of the Korean War-era Jeep over two years ago.

