Following an incident of shots fired outside Kentucky Oaks Mall on Wednesday morning, a suspect is now in custody. 37-year-old Anthony Williams, a resident of Cairo, Ill., has been arrested and faces charges including attempted murder, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. Police state there is no evidence of anyone being hit by gunfire, but the investigation remains ongoing.

