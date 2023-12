the Dunklin Co. Sheriff’s Office is reporting, the Kennett Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident. The event occurred at “The Store” on Independence Avenue. It happened around 2:30 yesterday afternoon. 15 or more shots fired from the store’s parking lot into “The Store.” it remains unclear whether there are any injuries or suspects arrested.

