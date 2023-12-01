KY Christmas Tree lighting

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy are inviting Kentuckians to join them on the South Lawn of the Capitol for the state’s Christmas Tree lighting after the Frankfort Christmas Parade, next Saturday, December 9. The parade starts at 6 in the evening on High Street, moving up Capitol Avenue with a police escort. After wrapping behind the Capitol, the Governor and First Lady will greet guests. Following the parade, the First Family and Santa Claus will illuminate the state Christmas tree.

