legal proceedings against Karen Schleyer move ahead

The legal proceedings against Karen Schleyer, a Cape Girardeau woman accused of permitting illegal drug activity on her property, are moving forward. In court on Wednesday, Schleyer waived her right to a preliminary hearing, prompting the judge to transfer the case to circuit court. Schleyer faces charges of keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, as police claim, illicit drug activity is taking place at a building she owns on William Street. Her next court appearance is scheduled for December 11.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!