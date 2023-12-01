legal proceedings against Karen Schleyer move ahead
The legal proceedings against Karen Schleyer, a Cape Girardeau woman accused of permitting illegal drug activity on her property, are moving forward. In court on Wednesday, Schleyer waived her right to a preliminary hearing, prompting the judge to transfer the case to circuit court. Schleyer faces charges of keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, as police claim, illicit drug activity is taking place at a building she owns on William Street. Her next court appearance is scheduled for December 11.