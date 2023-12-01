Nativity Walk at the Cape Girardeau Historical Society

The third annual Nativity Walk, organized by the Cape Girardeau Historical Society, is taking place now at the History Center on High Street in Jackson. A vibrant nativity displays, decorated Christmas trees, and other festive artwork is on display. According to Director Carla Jordan, the exhibit offers a sense of peace and hope during the holiday season. Additionally, Santa Claus will make an appearance at Jackson’s Historical Research Center on Sunday following the city’s Christmas parade.

