On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Ruben Ramirez, a convicted felon from Sikeston, to 14 years in prison. Ramirez, pleaded guilty in August to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He pointed a hand-gun at a Sikeston Police officer responding to a burglary call on March 8, of this year. Ramirez dropped the gun when the officer drew his own firearm.

