SEMO DPS Update on Report of Incident at Merick Hall

At 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, Southeast Missouri State University’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report from a resident of Merick Hall that a woman had come to their residence hall room door looking for another individual with whom she wanted to fight. The reporting party alleges to have seen the handgrip of a weapon. The description given was of a black female in her 30s, wearing a purple coat or robe.

DPS and Cape Girardeau Police officers performed a search of the building and no one was found. University Police are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Department of Public Safety at (573) 651-2215