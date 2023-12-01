The old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge was successfully demolished
The old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge was successfully demolished in a single blast around 9 yesterday morning. Crews had cut key spots on the 92-year-old bridge and placed charges on supports. Traffic on the new bridge was stopped before the blast, and lane restrictions are expected until 5 o’clock this afternoon. During the one-lane period, crews will remove the steel of the old bridge from the Cumberland River.