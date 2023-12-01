Tickets for the Cape Anime Con at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau are now available. The event takes place March 9th and 10 next year. The Weekend Pass is $25, and the Gold Pass, is $40, includes a weekend pass, an exclusive convention t-shirt, and additional perks. There will be a cosplay contest, gaming tournaments, and the Cape Idol-Fest concert. Get your tickets on the Cape Events website.

