Researchers at the University of Missouri’s Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building have

developed a groundbreaking approach to combat lung cancer caused by cigarette carcinogens.

Immunologists Haval Shirwan and Esma Yolcu introduced an immune checkpoint stimulator in

their study, guiding immune cells to efficiently target cancer cells. This molecule not only

diminishes nodules on cancerous tumors but also has the potential to prevent lung cancer by

activating the immune system to recognize and target potentially cancerous cells in the body.

The discovery is deemed a significant milestone in their careers.

