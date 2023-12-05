Menu

A Heartland school is providing students with a more environmentally friendly and quieter transportation option

A Heartland school is providing students with a more environmentally friendly and
quieter transportation option, courtesy of a grant from the EPA. Neelyville
Superintendent Heather Black revealed that the school district applied for and received
a new electric school bus, specifically the Lion C electric bus, through the EPA’s clean
school bus grant. Patrick Morton, the Transportation Director, highlighted the
environmental and economic advantages, emphasizing reduced emissions for a more
eco-friendly impact and the cost-effectiveness of recharging the bus compared to
refueling it with diesel.

