Cape Girardeau Police officer in another chase

Over the weekend, a Cape Girardeau Police officer observed a vehicle, squealing its

tires and circling at the intersection of Jefferson and Ellis. The officer attempted to

initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The suspect vehicle collided with another near

the intersection of Jefferson and Sprigg. The pursuit continued until N. Frederick, where

the vehicle struck two additional vehicles. Khalil Reed, identified as the suspect has

been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident, felony resisting arrest, and

other offenses. He is in custody with a $25,000 cash-only bond.

