Cape Girardeau Police officer in another chase
Over the weekend, a Cape Girardeau Police officer observed a vehicle, squealing its
tires and circling at the intersection of Jefferson and Ellis. The officer attempted to
initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The suspect vehicle collided with another near
the intersection of Jefferson and Sprigg. The pursuit continued until N. Frederick, where
the vehicle struck two additional vehicles. Khalil Reed, identified as the suspect has
been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident, felony resisting arrest, and
other offenses. He is in custody with a $25,000 cash-only bond.