Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek is advocating for Legislative approval of a $400million expansion for the MOBUCK$ program.

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek is advocating for Legislative approval of a $400

million expansion for the MOBUCK$ program. Managed by the Treasurer’s Office, this

low-interest loan initiative aims to stimulate economic growth and assist borrowers in

overcoming inflation challenges. The MOBUCK$ application portal, closed since May due

to high demand nearing the $800 million cap, has prompted Treasurer Malek to support

legislation to raise the program’s cap to $1.2 billion.

