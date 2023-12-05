On November 30 an incident at Merrick Hall at SEMO has Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau facing charges
On November 30, outside Merrick Hall at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO),
Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau was arrested. Murphy faces charges of unlawful
use of a weapon (Class E Felony) and two misdemeanors—assault in the fourth degree
and peace disturbance. SEMO’s Department of Public Safety identified Murphy as a
suspect, leading to an arrest warrant issued by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting
Attorney. The investigation revealed the incident was related to an intimate
relationship. A $50,000 cash-only bond has been set.