On November 30 an incident at Merrick Hall at SEMO has Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau facing charges

On November 30, outside Merrick Hall at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO),

Brittany N. Murphy of Cape Girardeau was arrested. Murphy faces charges of unlawful

use of a weapon (Class E Felony) and two misdemeanors—assault in the fourth degree

and peace disturbance. SEMO’s Department of Public Safety identified Murphy as a

suspect, leading to an arrest warrant issued by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting

Attorney. The investigation revealed the incident was related to an intimate

relationship. A $50,000 cash-only bond has been set.

