SEMO International students inject $27.8 million into the local economy

International students at Southeast Missouri State University are injecting $27.8 million

into the local economy, as per the latest report from NAFSA: Association of

International Educators. The report, which analyzed colleges in Missouri’s congressional

districts, revealed a total benefit of $58 million for District 8, with Southeast

contributing almost half of that amount. The university is currently experiencing an all-

time high in international enrollment, hosting 1,153 students from 65 countries.

