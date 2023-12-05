Menu

SEMO International students inject $27.8 million into the local economy

International students at Southeast Missouri State University are injecting $27.8 million
into the local economy, as per the latest report from NAFSA: Association of
International Educators. The report, which analyzed colleges in Missouri’s congressional
districts, revealed a total benefit of $58 million for District 8, with Southeast
contributing almost half of that amount. The university is currently experiencing an all-
time high in international enrollment, hosting 1,153 students from 65 countries.

