The Cape Girardeau County Collector’s Office has received notifications that certain tax

payments sent by mail are being returned to taxpayers. These payments, enclosed

within the return envelope provided with the tax billing, are marked with ‘Return to

Sender,’ ‘Vacant,’ and/or ‘Unable to Forward.’ Barbara Gholson, Cape Girardeau County

Collector, has received calls from residents reporting the return of their payments.

Gholson emphasizes the importance of taxpayers being vigilant and checking their

returned envelopes.

