The Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.) will be hosting its annual Christmas Party
on Thursday for senior citizens in the area. The event is scheduled for December 7 from
2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Eagles Aire, located at 321 N. Spring Street. According to the
Cape Girardeau Police Department, S.A.L.T. serves as an advisory board regarding
senior citizen issues to local law enforcement including the Cape Police Dept., the Cape
County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Dept. Musical entertainment will be
provided by the Alma Schrader School Choir.