A Paducah man is facing multiple charges after allegedly abusing a woman

A Paducah man, Martin J. Smith of Bechtold Road, is facing charges

including first-degree rape/domestic violence, first-degree unlawful

imprisonment, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault/domestic

violence, and alcohol intoxication. The charges stem from a woman’s

report to the police, alleging that Smith raped and strangled her while

preventing her from leaving the motel where they were residing. Following

his arrest on Sunday night, Smith was transported to McCracken County

Regional Jail.

