A Paducah man is facing multiple charges after allegedly abusing a woman
A Paducah man, Martin J. Smith of Bechtold Road, is facing charges
including first-degree rape/domestic violence, first-degree unlawful
imprisonment, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault/domestic
violence, and alcohol intoxication. The charges stem from a woman’s
report to the police, alleging that Smith raped and strangled her while
preventing her from leaving the motel where they were residing. Following
his arrest on Sunday night, Smith was transported to McCracken County
Regional Jail.