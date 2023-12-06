Cape Girardeau Police Department and various agencies took part in the annual Shop With a Hero event
On Tuesday morning, officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department
and various agencies took part in the annual Shop With a Hero event. The
Shop With a Hero event, a longstanding tradition, has become a beacon of
joy during the holiday season. The atmosphere is filled with excitement as
officers pair up with kids for a unique shopping experience. Not only does
this event foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the
community, but it also spreads the spirit of giving and kindness. Special
thanks to Walmart Supercenter Cape Girardeau for hosting this wonderful
event each year.