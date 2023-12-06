On Tuesday morning, officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department

and various agencies took part in the annual Shop With a Hero event. The

Shop With a Hero event, a longstanding tradition, has become a beacon of

joy during the holiday season. The atmosphere is filled with excitement as

officers pair up with kids for a unique shopping experience. Not only does

this event foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the

community, but it also spreads the spirit of giving and kindness. Special

thanks to Walmart Supercenter Cape Girardeau for hosting this wonderful

event each year.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!