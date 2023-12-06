Following a closed-door meeting, the Missouri Board of Education named State

Senator Karla Eslinger as the next K-12 education commissioner. Formerly a

superintendent in Ava and West Plains, Eslinger, a Southern Missouri Republican,

will assume the role on June 1. She will lead the Missouri Department of

Elementary and Secondary Education after the 2024 legislative session, making

her the seventh and third woman to hold the position since its creation in 1947.