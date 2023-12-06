MASBDA is currently open to applications for a recently established tax credit initiative
The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) is
currently open to applications for a recently established tax credit initiative
designed to encourage investment in urban agriculture. The Urban Farm
Investment Tax Credit program offers tax credits to urban farmers looking to
enhance their operations by acquiring equipment and making farm
improvements. Individuals making monetary donations to an urban farm may also
be eligible for a tax credit, provided the donation is utilized for eligible expenses.