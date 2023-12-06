The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) is

currently open to applications for a recently established tax credit initiative

designed to encourage investment in urban agriculture. The Urban Farm

Investment Tax Credit program offers tax credits to urban farmers looking to

enhance their operations by acquiring equipment and making farm

improvements. Individuals making monetary donations to an urban farm may also

be eligible for a tax credit, provided the donation is utilized for eligible expenses.

